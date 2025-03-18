Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man with links to Hemel Hempstead
Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched an urgent appeal asking for the public’s help locating Stuart.
He is 43 years old, from St Albans and was last seen at around 12pm on Saturday. According to police descriptions he is around five foot eight inches tall, with long brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a purple coat, blue jeans, blue top and grey shoes, the police force adds.
As well as Hemel Hempstead, he has links to Redbourn, Hatfield and Stevenage.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. If you have seen Stuart since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 711 of 15 March.
“You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at
herts.police.uk/contact. For immediate sightings, call 999 immediately.”