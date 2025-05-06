Police increasingly concerned about a missing man believed to have travelled to Hemel

Have you seen missing Shaun? Photo: Herts Police

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned about a missing man who is believed to have travelled to Hemel from Watford at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are refreshing an appeal for the public’s help to trace a man named Shaun, pictured, who is believed to have travelled to Hemel Hempstead after going missing in Watford.

Shaun, aged 58, was last seen in Watford at around 12.30pm on Saturday (3 May) wearing a flat cap, a navy-blue windbreaker jacket, jeans and brown boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest enquiries suggest that Shaun may be in the town centre of Hemel Hempstead Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Shaun’s welfare. If you have seen him since he went missing or have information about where he has been you can report this by:

Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with him now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting ISR 347 of 3 May 2025.

Filling out our online reporting form at https://www.herts.police.uk/report

Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at https://www.herts.police.uk/contact

Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where she has been.