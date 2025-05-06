Police increasingly concerned about a missing man believed to have travelled to Hemel
Police are refreshing an appeal for the public’s help to trace a man named Shaun, pictured, who is believed to have travelled to Hemel Hempstead after going missing in Watford.
Shaun, aged 58, was last seen in Watford at around 12.30pm on Saturday (3 May) wearing a flat cap, a navy-blue windbreaker jacket, jeans and brown boots.
Latest enquiries suggest that Shaun may be in the town centre of Hemel Hempstead Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Shaun’s welfare. If you have seen him since he went missing or have information about where he has been you can report this by:
Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with him now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting ISR 347 of 3 May 2025.
Filling out our online reporting form at https://www.herts.police.uk/report
Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at https://www.herts.police.uk/contact
Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where she has been.