Police in Hemel Hempstead warn of need to be vigilant when using online selling sites

People being tricked into delivering goods to thieves, have been reported in the town

By News Team
Published 11th May 2023, 12:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:03 BST

Police in Hemel Hempstead are reminding the public to think of personal safety and security first, when considering travelling to meet someone to hand over property they have advertised for sale online.

Incidents of people attempting to sell items such as mobile phones and laptops via online marketplaces and being tricked into delivering goods to thieves, have been reported in the town.

PC Joe Watson, from the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “If you are selling items online, please do so safely.

Incidents of people being conned into handing goods over to thieves, have been reported in the town
Incidents of people being conned into handing goods over to thieves, have been reported in the town
“We have had reports of victims, who sometimes have no local knowledge about the location they are visiting, arriving at an arranged meet up point, handing over goods to potential purchasers for examination and the offenders running off with the item without paying for it.

“If you use online selling sites please exercise caution, especially where payment has not been made in advance and you are asked to travel to sell an item.”

It is recommended to look at the buyer’s profile to check their history and that they have genuine details.

Always meet in a busy public place covered by CCTV – check the location on a trusted mapping service to check it is not isolated or unsuitable – and take someone else with you.

Also be wary of people who offer to pay over the odds for an item. Many people use these sites to buy goods at a reduced price so, if an offer sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

If you have any suspicions about the person you’re dealing with, walk away.