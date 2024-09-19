Police 'extremely' concerned for missing man with links to Hemel Hempstead

Cameron was last seen on 12 September

Police officers are growing ‘increasingly concerned for a missing man from Hertfordshire.

Last Friday (13 September), Hertfordshire Constabulary launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Cameron.

He is a 37-year old man, with links to Hemel Hempstead, who has been missing from Watford since around 12pm on Thursday 12 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (19 September), the police force has once again asked for the public’s help locating the 37-year-old who has now been missing for an entire week.

Cameron captured on CCTV

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that he was last seen in the Vicarage Road area of the Hertfordshire town.

A police force spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. If you have seen Cameron since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, you can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 748 of 12 September.

“If you believe you are with Cameron now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Chris Parperi from the Watford Local Crime Unit said: “It has now been a week since Cameron was last seen and there has been no contact from him since that time.

“We are extremely concerned for his welfare and need to find him as soon as possible. We are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen Cameron or who has any information which may help our search, to get in contact as soon as possible. Even if it seems insignificant, it may help us, so please get in touch.

“Cameron, if you are reading this, please get in touch to let us know that you are OK.”