Plucky Hemel schoolgirl takes on charity challenge in tribute to her late cousin

A 13-year-old Hemel schoolgirl is fundraising for a volunteering trip to Costa Rica by swimming the equivalent of the English channel.
By Bev Creagh
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:14 BST
Hemel schoolgirl Freya Booth (left) with her late cousin Vicki Eastaugh who tragically died of breast cancer aged just 26Hemel schoolgirl Freya Booth (left) with her late cousin Vicki Eastaugh who tragically died of breast cancer aged just 26
She’s following in the wake of her late cousin Vicki Eastaugh, who completed a similar swimathon only weeks after completing chemo to try to beat the breast cancer she tragically succumbed to aged just 26.

Freya Booth – a Year 8 student at Hemel Hempstead School – is hoping to raise £4,980 so she can join an International voluntary project in 2025.

The plucky youngster says: “I’m starting my fundraising with a splash and I’m beyond thrilled to have secured a place with my school to visit Costa Rica on the expedition.

Enterprising 13-year-old Freya Booth who is fundraising for a volunteering expedition to Camps International in Costa RicaEnterprising 13-year-old Freya Booth who is fundraising for a volunteering expedition to Camps International in Costa Rica
“As a volunteer, I’ll be involved in community projects like constructing a special educational needs centre, a community playground, or maybe installing a clean water supply.

“I’ll also be working on environmental and conservation projects to help protect wildlife and the natural landscapes of Costa Rica.”

She describes the four-week expedition as “the opportunity of a lifetime” and hopes it will help her learn more about the world, experience a different culture and master some basic skills while simultaneously understanding how important it is to improve living standards globally.

Enterprising Freya has lots of other fundraising ideas up her sleeve including selling handmade greetings cards, cake sales, lawn mowing, car cleaning and asking local businesses for sponsorship.

Her proud mum, paraplanner Charli Okey, says: “She and Vicki were so close, they were like sisters.

"I think the trip will be truly life changing for Freya - seeing how other less fortunate kids and their families live - and giving something back will be very grounding.

"Knowing my daughter she will get totally stuck in and love every moment.

"I’m already proud of her determination to swim the channel equivalent and the work she’s put in to do that.”

Freya started her marathon on June 7 by swimming 51 lengths at Hemel’s Everyone Active - Vicki completed her challenge at the Woodside venue.

She aims to do at least 100 lengths a week and double that during the summer holidays to reach her target of 1,360.

> You can support Freya on her GoFundMe page.