Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A plant-based takeaway owner from Hemel Hempstead has launched dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free menus after limited eating–out options meant her family often ended up with crisps and cereal bars.

Khana Cookery owner Sima Milligan recently turned to the diet along with her husband to help alleviate his chronic arthritis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple researched omitting meat and dairy as a way to reduce inflammation.

What's cooking? Sima gets to work.

Meanwhile, their daughter Sofia is gluten intolerant while another, Zara, has problems consuming dairy.

But their dietary needs mean being out and about can prove difficult at meal times.

Sima explained: “There's usually an array of meat options, then one vegan offering which you have to just eat if you like it or not.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If my daughter wants to eat the vegan option it's rarely gluten-free.

“The worst times have been when we are on the road. I've been in situations where the meal deal options have nothing plant based or gluten-free. We ended up eating crisps and cereal bars which isn't ideal when you are starving.”

And takeaway nights are not much easier.

The mum-of-three added: “If we want to all eat from the same place it's near impossible. We don't get takeaways at all anymore. I make everything and it's frustrating as, working full time, I'd love to be able to just order something!”

The dilemma has inspired Sima to launch menus offering extensive vegan, gluten and dairy-free takes on North Indian cuisine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sima said: “All the dishes we started with were lovingly passed down to me from my grandmother.

“I have used the traditional flavours from her recipes and I have put my own modern twist on them. It's always been really important to me to stand out especially in a town saturated with Indian restaurants and takeaways.”

Among her most popular menu creations is her gluten and dairy-free naan bread, a side staple usually made with ghee (from butter) and wheat flour.

And she says the family is all gluten-free trained, with designated areas for handling the protein.

As well as providing a takeaway service, the family also hosts pop-up restaurant events around the county.