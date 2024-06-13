Plans submitted to revitalise vacant site at Hemel's Jarman Park with EV hub, drive-thru restaurant and storage facility
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hemel Hempstead would get its largest purpose-built electric vehicle (EV) charging hub with space to charge 12 vehicles, if plans submitted to Dacorum Borough Council are approved.
The proposals would see the eastern end of Jarman Park, which has been vacant since the 1990s, brought back into use – creating around 180 job opportunities for local people through a new self storage facility and drive thru restaurant.
The Electric Retail Hub, operated by GRIDSERVE, would be the largest of its kind in Hemel Hempstead, providing convenient charging space and supporting carbon net zero local travel. If approved, the new Electric Retail Hub would be scheduled to open in summer 2025.
Safestore would deliver and operate the new self storage facility, supporting local families needing temporary space during big life events such as when moving home, and bringing investment to a site that has not been able to attract an occupier over the past three decades.
Approximately half of the space within Safestore’s facilities is used by local businesses, such as SMEs, start ups, and independent traders who require extra storage when scaling up their businesses. The indirect employment opportunities created by each Safestore facility helps approximately 100 people.
The drive thru restaurant would be delivered by Cooper Estates and help to improve food and beverage choice for visitors to Jarman Park, while complementing the area’s existing retail and leisure offer.
In addition to more than 30 new permanent jobs, there would also be jobs in construction for around 150 people.
If approved, the proposals would bring new services and opportunities to Jarman Park and finally find an active use for the long-time vacant land.
The plans are supported by Lidl, which is currently building a new supermarket on an adjacent site next to Jarman Way.
Matt Guest, Acquisitions Manager at Safestore, said: “We know that there is increasing demand for self storage in the local area and are delighted to be helping Hemel Hempstead’s Jarman Park fulfil its potential through this joint scheme with Cooper Estates and GRIDSERVE.
“These proposals are a vote of confidence in the area and would provide a great mix of new facilities to a former landfill site that has previously struggled to attract occupiers.
“We hope local people and the council agree that these plans present a great chance to encourage more visitors to Jarman Park and to make things more convenient for electric vehicle owners.”
Jason Buckley, Head of Property at Lidl, said: “We’re pleased to see these proposals come forward on land neighbouring our new supermarket in Hemel Hempstead, which will help to complete the regeneration of a site that has been in disuse for many years.
“With Lidl’s new supermarket due to open later this year, our customers will be able to have a convenient place to charge their vehicles at the new hub in addition to the parking provision at our store as well as another local place to eat. All of this should help increase footfall and activity across Jarman Park as a whole.”