Plans submitted to convert The Old Boathouse in Berkhamsted to dwelling

The following planning applications have been submitted for consideration by Hertfordshire County Council.

24/00381/LDE

Address: The Old Boathouse, Castle Wharf, Bridge Street, Berkhamsted;

Proposal: Use of building as dwelling house.

Reference: 24/00383/FUL

Address: Snooks End, 563A London Road, Hemel Hempstead;

Proposal: Provision of sustainable water recycling system at Snooks End Farm

Reference: 23/01672/FUL

Address: 5 Goldcroft, Hemel Hempstead;

Proposal: First floor extension above existing garage. Loft conversion with rear dormer converted into habitable space. Sub-division of site into 2 dwellings, with garage to rear with dropped kerb.

Reference: 23/03048/ROC

Address: Drayton Manor, Lodge Aylesbury Road ,Tring;

Proposal: Variation of Condition 3 (approved plans) attached to planning permission 23/00908/FUL - demolition of existing stable buildings and construction of a new single storey ancillary building for care and therapy.

Reference: 24/00185/FUL

Address: Stud Farm, West Leith, Tring;

Proposal: Conversion of existing stable to habitable accommodation.

Reference: 24/00324/FHA

Address: 7 Beech Drive, Berkhamsted;

Proposal: Extension of existing patio area at the same height, over a lower existing section. Wooden decking in 2 levels, with additional steps leading to garden.

Reference: 24/00353/CWC

Address: Flat 9, Centurion Heights, 7 Box Lane, Hemel Hempstead;

Proposal: Confirmation that two planning conditions have been discharged attached to 4/02558/18/MFA

Reference: 24/00347/LDP

Address: 45 Lombardy Drive, Berkhamsted ;

Proposal: Rear dormer roof extension with front roof lights as part of loft conversion into a habitable areas of single dwelling house

Reference: 24/00348/FHA

Address: 1 Ridgeway Close, Hemel Hempstead;

Proposal: Two storey side extension, First Floor Rear Extension, relocation of front entrance door.

Reference: 24/00360/ROC

Address: 2A Barncroft Road, Berkhamsted ;

Proposal: Removal of conditions 4 (Submission of Tree Protection Details) and 5 (Retention of New Crossover) attached to planning permission 23/02030/FHA (Demolition of existing garage and shed. Existing crossover removed & replaced with new crossover. Alterations to landscaping & parking arrangements. Construction of new garden room (garden storage _ bicycle storage)).

Reference: 24/00357/LDP

Address: 1 Chambersbury Lane, Hemel Hempstead;

Proposal: Garage conversion with new rendered finished to front elevation and amended door and window positions with front entrance ramp

Reference: 24/00358/DRC

Address: LA6 Molyneaux Avenue, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead;

Proposal: Details as required by conditions 3, 5, 6 ,9, 10, 17, 23 attached to planning permission 23/02178/MFA (Construction of 43 No. dwellings with associated car parking, open space, landscaping, sustainable drainage systems and new arrangements from Molyneaux Avenue, Lancaster Drive and Hyde Lane)

Reference: 24/00359/DRC

Address: LA6 Molyneaux Avenue, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead;

Proposal: Details required by Condition 20 (Archaeology) attached to Planning Permission 23/02178/MFA (Construction of 43 No. dwellings with associated car parking, open space, landscaping, sustainable drainage systems and new arrangements from Molyneaux Avenue, Lancaster Drive and Hyde Lane)

Reference: 24/00362/TCA

Address: Saddlebow, The Common, Chipperfield, Kings Langley;

Proposal: Fell tree and work to tree

Reference: 24/00367/FHA

Address: 11 Shrublands Avenue, Berkhamsted;

Proposal: Conversion of loft to habitable space including dormer to rear roofslope, two rooflights to front roofslope and removal of chimney.