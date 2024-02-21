Plans submitted to convert The Old Boathouse in Berkhamsted to dwelling
The following planning applications have been submitted for consideration by Hertfordshire County Council.
24/00381/LDE
Address: The Old Boathouse, Castle Wharf, Bridge Street, Berkhamsted;
Proposal: Use of building as dwelling house.
Reference: 24/00383/FUL
Address: Snooks End, 563A London Road, Hemel Hempstead;
Proposal: Provision of sustainable water recycling system at Snooks End Farm
Reference: 23/01672/FUL
Address: 5 Goldcroft, Hemel Hempstead;
Proposal: First floor extension above existing garage. Loft conversion with rear dormer converted into habitable space. Sub-division of site into 2 dwellings, with garage to rear with dropped kerb.
Reference: 23/03048/ROC
Address: Drayton Manor, Lodge Aylesbury Road ,Tring;
Proposal: Variation of Condition 3 (approved plans) attached to planning permission 23/00908/FUL - demolition of existing stable buildings and construction of a new single storey ancillary building for care and therapy.
Reference: 24/00185/FUL
Address: Stud Farm, West Leith, Tring;
Proposal: Conversion of existing stable to habitable accommodation.
Reference: 24/00324/FHA
Address: 7 Beech Drive, Berkhamsted;
Proposal: Extension of existing patio area at the same height, over a lower existing section. Wooden decking in 2 levels, with additional steps leading to garden.
Reference: 24/00353/CWC
Address: Flat 9, Centurion Heights, 7 Box Lane, Hemel Hempstead;
Proposal: Confirmation that two planning conditions have been discharged attached to 4/02558/18/MFA
Reference: 24/00347/LDP
Address: 45 Lombardy Drive, Berkhamsted ;
Proposal: Rear dormer roof extension with front roof lights as part of loft conversion into a habitable areas of single dwelling house
Reference: 24/00348/FHA
Address: 1 Ridgeway Close, Hemel Hempstead;
Proposal: Two storey side extension, First Floor Rear Extension, relocation of front entrance door.
Reference: 24/00360/ROC
Address: 2A Barncroft Road, Berkhamsted ;
Proposal: Removal of conditions 4 (Submission of Tree Protection Details) and 5 (Retention of New Crossover) attached to planning permission 23/02030/FHA (Demolition of existing garage and shed. Existing crossover removed & replaced with new crossover. Alterations to landscaping & parking arrangements. Construction of new garden room (garden storage _ bicycle storage)).
Reference: 24/00357/LDP
Address: 1 Chambersbury Lane, Hemel Hempstead;
Proposal: Garage conversion with new rendered finished to front elevation and amended door and window positions with front entrance ramp
Reference: 24/00358/DRC
Address: LA6 Molyneaux Avenue, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead;
Proposal: Details as required by conditions 3, 5, 6 ,9, 10, 17, 23 attached to planning permission 23/02178/MFA (Construction of 43 No. dwellings with associated car parking, open space, landscaping, sustainable drainage systems and new arrangements from Molyneaux Avenue, Lancaster Drive and Hyde Lane)
Reference: 24/00359/DRC
Address: LA6 Molyneaux Avenue, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead;
Proposal: Details required by Condition 20 (Archaeology) attached to Planning Permission 23/02178/MFA (Construction of 43 No. dwellings with associated car parking, open space, landscaping, sustainable drainage systems and new arrangements from Molyneaux Avenue, Lancaster Drive and Hyde Lane)
Reference: 24/00362/TCA
Address: Saddlebow, The Common, Chipperfield, Kings Langley;
Proposal: Fell tree and work to tree
Reference: 24/00367/FHA
Address: 11 Shrublands Avenue, Berkhamsted;
Proposal: Conversion of loft to habitable space including dormer to rear roofslope, two rooflights to front roofslope and removal of chimney.
