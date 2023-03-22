News you can trust since 1858
Plans submitted to add two new floors for eight dwellings and a rooftop terrace to Hemel's Hamilton House

Here are the list of planning applications made across Dacorum this week

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:36 GMT- 3 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:36 GMT

Plans have been submitted to add two new floors for eight dwellings and a rooftop terrace to Hemel's Hamilton House.

There are also proposals to expand a Hemel day-care centre and a host of extensions and garage conversions across Dacorum.

Find out who is planning what near you.

Planning applications
Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (22nd March 2023):

Reference: 22/03703/FUL

Address: Land At Upper Bourne End Lane Hemel Hempstead HP1 2RR

Proposal: Expansion of the existing outdoor day-care centre, additional fencing and the construction of a barn for use as a staff welfare facility

Reference: 23/00067/FUL

Address: Hamilton House 111 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Construction of two additional Floors to create 8 new dwellings and roof top terrace.

Reference: 23/00552/FHA

Address: Comusbury High Street Green Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: I'm having a garden refurb and they are building a outbuilding at the back of the garden with an indoor hydrotherapy pool to help with my condition.

Reference: 23/00607/LDE

Address: 93 High Street Tring HP23 4AB

Proposal: Existing use as Dental Surgery

Reference: 23/00610/FHA

Address: 253 Chambersbury Lane Hemel Hempstead HP3 8BQ

Proposal: First floor front extension and double storey side extension

Reference: 23/00647/FHA

Address: Field Cottage 16 Highcroft Road Felden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Construction of a two storey side extension, alterations to hall and utility room windows.

Reference: 23/00648/FHA

Address: 1 Coleridge Crescent Hemel Hempstead HP2 7PG

Proposal: Garage conversion to living space. New pitched roof. Move front door from the side of the property to the front of the newly converted garage.

Reference: 23/00652/FHA

Address: 36 Highfield Road Berkhamsted HP4 2DD

Proposal: Garage conversion, rear garden outbuilding and altered porch.

Reference: 23/00694/RET

Address: 1 Little Woodend Cottages Little Woodend Markyate St Albans

Proposal: Retention of the change of use of two paddocks to secure dog walking areas

Reference: 23/00695/TCA

Address: Old Oak The Common Chipperfield Kings Langley

Proposal: Fell trees.

Reference: 23/00696/FHA

Address: 3 Gresham Court Berkhamsted HP4 3BB

Proposal: Construction of a rear infill extension, modernisation of the external appearance of the house and garage, roof modifications and associated changes to the elevations

Reference: 23/00697/LDE

Address: 17 Whytingham Road Tring HP23 5JN

Proposal: Rooflight additions which fall within the remits of permitted development

Reference: 23/00701/NMA

Address: 24 Greystoke Close Berkhamsted HP4 3JJ

Proposal: Non-material amendment to planning application 22/00545/FHA (Single Garage Conversion with new window to front and single Storey Front Porch extension)

Reference: 23/00702/FHA

Address: 8 Covert Road Northchurch Berkhamsted

Proposal: Proposed single storey rear and side extensions, loft conversion with a new rear dormer and new rooflights. Enlarged front drive with improved off-street parking.

Reference: 23/00705/FHA

Address: 16 Queens Road Berkhamsted HP4 3HU

Proposal: Ground floor side extension, with additional windows to the front and side of the dwelling and changes to the window and door configuration at the rear of the dwelling

Reference: 23/00706/FHA

Address: 6 Danvers Croft Tring HP23 5LE

Proposal: Front and rear single and two storey extensions

Reference: 23/00720/FHA

Address: 35 Beaconsfield Road Tring HP23 4DW

Proposal: Proposed Two-storey side extension with Loft Conversion

Reference: 23/00722/TCA

Address: 41 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 23/00726/TCA

Address: Astley House 138 Piccotts End Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Works to eucalyptus trees

Dacorum