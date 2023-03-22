Plans submitted to add two new floors for eight dwellings and a rooftop terrace to Hemel's Hamilton House
Here are the list of planning applications made across Dacorum this week
Plans have been submitted to add two new floors for eight dwellings and a rooftop terrace to Hemel's Hamilton House.
There are also proposals to expand a Hemel day-care centre and a host of extensions and garage conversions across Dacorum.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Find out who is planning what near you.
Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (22nd March 2023):
Reference: 22/03703/FUL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Address: Land At Upper Bourne End Lane Hemel Hempstead HP1 2RR
Proposal: Expansion of the existing outdoor day-care centre, additional fencing and the construction of a barn for use as a staff welfare facility
Reference: 23/00067/FUL
Address: Hamilton House 111 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead
Advertisement
Advertisement
Proposal: Construction of two additional Floors to create 8 new dwellings and roof top terrace.
Reference: 23/00552/FHA
Address: Comusbury High Street Green Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: I'm having a garden refurb and they are building a outbuilding at the back of the garden with an indoor hydrotherapy pool to help with my condition.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reference: 23/00607/LDE
Address: 93 High Street Tring HP23 4AB
Proposal: Existing use as Dental Surgery
Reference: 23/00610/FHA
Advertisement
Advertisement
Address: 253 Chambersbury Lane Hemel Hempstead HP3 8BQ
Proposal: First floor front extension and double storey side extension
Reference: 23/00647/FHA
Address: Field Cottage 16 Highcroft Road Felden Hemel Hempstead
Advertisement
Advertisement
Proposal: Construction of a two storey side extension, alterations to hall and utility room windows.
Reference: 23/00648/FHA
Address: 1 Coleridge Crescent Hemel Hempstead HP2 7PG
Proposal: Garage conversion to living space. New pitched roof. Move front door from the side of the property to the front of the newly converted garage.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reference: 23/00652/FHA
Address: 36 Highfield Road Berkhamsted HP4 2DD
Proposal: Garage conversion, rear garden outbuilding and altered porch.
Reference: 23/00694/RET
Advertisement
Advertisement
Address: 1 Little Woodend Cottages Little Woodend Markyate St Albans
Proposal: Retention of the change of use of two paddocks to secure dog walking areas
Reference: 23/00695/TCA
Address: Old Oak The Common Chipperfield Kings Langley
Advertisement
Advertisement
Proposal: Fell trees.
Reference: 23/00696/FHA
Address: 3 Gresham Court Berkhamsted HP4 3BB
Proposal: Construction of a rear infill extension, modernisation of the external appearance of the house and garage, roof modifications and associated changes to the elevations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reference: 23/00697/LDE
Address: 17 Whytingham Road Tring HP23 5JN
Proposal: Rooflight additions which fall within the remits of permitted development
Reference: 23/00701/NMA
Advertisement
Advertisement
Address: 24 Greystoke Close Berkhamsted HP4 3JJ
Proposal: Non-material amendment to planning application 22/00545/FHA (Single Garage Conversion with new window to front and single Storey Front Porch extension)
Reference: 23/00702/FHA
Address: 8 Covert Road Northchurch Berkhamsted
Advertisement
Advertisement
Proposal: Proposed single storey rear and side extensions, loft conversion with a new rear dormer and new rooflights. Enlarged front drive with improved off-street parking.
Reference: 23/00705/FHA
Address: 16 Queens Road Berkhamsted HP4 3HU
Proposal: Ground floor side extension, with additional windows to the front and side of the dwelling and changes to the window and door configuration at the rear of the dwelling
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reference: 23/00706/FHA
Address: 6 Danvers Croft Tring HP23 5LE
Proposal: Front and rear single and two storey extensions
Reference: 23/00720/FHA
Advertisement
Advertisement
Address: 35 Beaconsfield Road Tring HP23 4DW
Proposal: Proposed Two-storey side extension with Loft Conversion
Reference: 23/00722/TCA
Address: 41 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted
Advertisement
Advertisement
Proposal: Works to trees
Reference: 23/00726/TCA
Address: Astley House 138 Piccotts End Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Works to eucalyptus trees