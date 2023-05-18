News you can trust since 1858
Valued at £1,600,000
Pictures: Modern five-bedroom Hemel home valued at £1.6m with balcony views

View its modern layout via our below photo gallery

By James Lowson
Published 18th May 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:54 BST

A five-bedroom property in Hemel Hempstead has gone on the market for £1,600,000.

It boasts a modern layout and has highly-sought after views from its spacious balcony.

Located in Silverthorn Drive it is within half a mile of two schools. As well as the five bedrooms the home has three bathrooms and reception rooms.

Other features include a modern underfloor heating system, a contemporary open plan kitchen, luxury bathing facilities and a large gym.

The home can be viewed here on Zoopla and is being sold by Castle Estate Agents.

Castles states that viewers are often blown away by the sheer scale of the first floor bedroom which contains a walk-in dressing room.

Take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through the below photo gallery:

The ultra-modern, open plan kitchen connects to the dining and breakfast area.

1. Kitchen

The ultra-modern, open plan kitchen connects to the dining and breakfast area. Photo: Castle Estate Agents

This living area benefits from underfloor heating and bi-floor doors which lead onto the balcony.

2. Living room

This living area benefits from underfloor heating and bi-floor doors which lead onto the balcony. Photo: Castle Estate Agents

The spacious private balcony offers stunning views.

3. Balcony

The spacious private balcony offers stunning views. Photo: Castle Estate Agents

One of five bedrooms inside the property

4. Bedroom

One of five bedrooms inside the property Photo: Castle Estate Agents

