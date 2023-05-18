View its modern layout via our below photo gallery

A five-bedroom property in Hemel Hempstead has gone on the market for £1,600,000.

It boasts a modern layout and has highly-sought after views from its spacious balcony.

Located in Silverthorn Drive it is within half a mile of two schools. As well as the five bedrooms the home has three bathrooms and reception rooms.

Other features include a modern underfloor heating system, a contemporary open plan kitchen, luxury bathing facilities and a large gym.

The home can be viewed here on Zoopla and is being sold by Castle Estate Agents.

Castles states that viewers are often blown away by the sheer scale of the first floor bedroom which contains a walk-in dressing room.

Take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through the below photo gallery:

1 . Kitchen The ultra-modern, open plan kitchen connects to the dining and breakfast area. Photo: Castle Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Living room This living area benefits from underfloor heating and bi-floor doors which lead onto the balcony. Photo: Castle Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Balcony The spacious private balcony offers stunning views. Photo: Castle Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom One of five bedrooms inside the property Photo: Castle Estate Agents Photo Sales