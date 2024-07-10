Pictures: Exceptional family home in Hemel Hempstead with wow factor and kerb appeal

The accommodation is versatile with superb open plan spaces cleverly mixed within a more defined traditional living arrangement. The property has immense kerb appeal and, on entering you cross a large open reception hall which features part exposed brick walls and industrial style staircase. From there the hall leads to a TV room, home office and a playroom plus also a good size utility/boot room.Spanning the rear of the property is a impressive double aspect kitchen/dining room/family room which boasts matching roof lanterns to provide an abundance of natural light. Again, utilising a blend of exposed brick, warm wood and statement colouring, this open plan space is simply a joy. The smart kitchen comprises extensive storage and a large L shaped central island with hob, ideal for informal dining.Both bi-folding and traditional double doors bring the outside in as both the kitchen and reception areas lead out to a further undercover outdoor entertaining area.Overlooking the gardens and set under a slatted pergola with pull down sides, there is an outdoor cooking area and centrally positioned wood burning stove which is used all year round.Adjacent to the kitchen is a further games room featuring half panelled walls, a bespoke fully fitted bar with seating, a further roof lantern and doors opening out on to the rear garden.On the first floor the principal bedroom is part vaulted and features bi-folding doors opening out on the roof space above the kitchen. The bedroom area also gives access to a 200sqft dressing room and luxury en suite bath & shower room. There are two further double bedrooms on the first floor with a stylish family bathroom.The house boasts a generous plot approaching two thirds of an acre and set behind electronically operated gates with substantial parking area and detached garage. The gardens are beautifully landscaped with the outdoor reception and a clever sunken seating area with firepit both ideal for outside entertaining.Outside the gardens are mainly laid to lawn with mature trees and further seating areas located throughout the grounds. Located within the gardens are two substantial outbuildings currently used as a home gym and recording studio.