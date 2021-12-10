Petition for pedestrian crossing outside primary school in Hemel taken to Parliament

A petition signed by 1,131 residents calling for a pedestrian crossing on Bennetts End Road following recent accidents near The Reddings Primary School has been presented to Parliament.

Local residents are petitioning Parliament to provide funding to Hertfordshire County Council to install a permanent pedestrian crossing at the location.

The petition was organised by Suliman Rafiq and the Bennetts End Road Safety Group. Suliman met with Mike Penning in his constituency office last month to hand the petition over.

Suliman Rafiq hands the petition over to Sir Mike Penning

Speaking afterwards, Sir Mike said: “I absolutely support this petition – I signed it myself – and I will pursue this for the people of Bennetts End.

"I commend the work of Suliman Rafiq and the Bennetts End Road Safety Group in securing over a thousand signatures. There is tremendous support and the backing of local councillors."

The petition will now go to the relevant Government Department and the Government will provide a written response.