A pet dog was left needing £17,000 of surgery after being attacked while out on a walk in Hemel Hempstead.

The Shih Tszu was being walked in Sheethanger Lane, Felden, at around 11am on Sunday, September 26, when two larger dogs ran up to the pet and attacked it.

And the man who was walking the little dog, which belongs to his sister-in-law, was also bitten as he attempted to defend it.

The dog is unable to walk at the moment

The Hemel Hempstead man, who does not wish to be named, said: "I took him for a walk, we were walking back and he was on a lead.

"Then two big dogs came out of nowhere and circled him and bit into his leg. They were massive compared to him, and they were not on leads.

"I jumped in to protect him and they tried to bite me, I was bitten and cut multiple times while I held on to our little dog.

"I managed to get our dog to a vet and he had to go to hospital and was in a very bad way. He is unable to walk as his leg was pulled out the socket and has a shattered knee from the bites.

"I also had to go because of the cuts, I have had a tetanus shot and I'm on antibiotics.

"Our dog has to go through £17,000 of surgery before he can walk again."

He says the owner of the two dogs refused to hand over his details and threatened him when he asked for them.

He added: "I think these dogs will attack again and if there is a child or toddler walking their dog, or even nearby, these dogs will have no issue attacking them, and it could be a lot worse."

The incident was reported to the police and local dog warden.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "The victim was walking his dog on Sheethangar Lane, Felden at 11.15am on Sunday 26 September, when two dogs off of their leads attacked the victim’s dog.

"The dog sustained a dislocated leg and the owner suffered a small bite to their ear.

"The local team is making enquiries."

Dacorum Borough Council said it was aware of the incident.