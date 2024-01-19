Pensioner, 87, sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving in Milton Keynes

He was also banned from driving for 5 years after motorcyclist, 24, was killed

A man has been sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving in Milton Keynes.

Roderick Hamilton, aged 87, of Chalkdell Drive, Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (18/1).

The judge also disqualified Hamilton from driving for five years and he will need to pass an extended test to get his licence back. The judge also made a one-year curfew order.

Milton Keynes man Ross Goulding tragically lost his life in a motorcycle crash, as did his father 10 years ago

A jury unanimously found Hamilton guilty of one count each of causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving on December 5 last year.

The incident happened around 7.15pm on June 16, 2021, when Hamilton, driving a Jaguar XJ Sovereign, pulled out onto the V8 Marlborough Street dual carriageway from a central reservation crossing.

Hamiton failed to see a Honda motorcycle travelling along the dual carriageway, causing a collision.

The motorcyclist Ross Goulding, aged 24, from Milton Keynes, was knocked off his motorcycle on to the carriageway.

Roderick Hamilton, 87, of Chalkdell Drive, Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years for causing death by dangerous driving

Hamilton then reversed back up the slip road towards the dual carriageway, colliding again with Ross as he lay in the road.

Ross sadly died at the scene of his injuries.

Hamilton was charged by postal requisition on January 17 last year.

Investigating officer Sergeant Ed Crofts, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts at this time are with Ross Goulding’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“This was a tragic incident in which a young man lost his life, made worse by the driver, Roderick Hamilton, refusing to take any responsibility for causing the collision and showing no remorse throughout.

“Ross was a young man with his whole life ahead of him, a vulnerable road user whose life was cut short by Hamilton’s dangerous actions.

“The judge told the court that this was a very serious error made by Hamilton and his driving fell far below that of a competent and careful driver.

“The judge explained Hamilton would have been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment but due to his failing health, age and limited capacity within prison, they handed down a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

“No sentence can bring Ross back to his family, friends and partner.

“They have seen Hamilton deny responsibility for his actions throughout the investigation.

“They now have peace of mind that he has been held to account for his actions.

“All drivers must ‘think bike’ at junctions; they are vulnerable road users and this tragic case shows us the importance of maintaining our driving standard to the required level. Please drive carefully.”

Ross’ mother, Anne-Marie Goulding, told the court: “You, Mr Hamilton, took my son.

“My son should have had a full lifetime of love, laughter, adventures and experiences.

“He should have had his own wife, children and experienced being an uncle and all of those life milestones denied to him.