Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Tring

The collision happened yesterday morning (Sunday)

By Reporter
Monday, 10th January 2022, 11:48 am

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Tring yesterday morning (Sunday, January 9).

Police were called just before 10.40am on Sunday to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Cow Lane, Tring.

The ambulance service were also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening."