Patchwork garden in Berkhamsted will be open for one day only

It’s part of the National Garden Scheme

By Bev Creagh
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:58 BST
The unique and private garden at Patchwork will be open for charity on April 30 as part of the National Garden Scheme

A steep and stunning north-facing slope featuring a profusion of plants on many levels will be open to the public on April 30 as part of the National Garden Scheme.

Patchwork at Hall Park Gate has been planted to provide colour, scent and form throughout the year with a varied backcloth of trees.

It is one of more than 3,500 unique private gardens opening for charity as part of the National Garden Scheme which raises millions each year for good causes.

Owners Jean and Peter Block have welcomed more than 6,000 visitors during the 22 years they’ve been opening their garden bi-annually for the scheme.

There are breathtaking views from the garden offering a feast of colour for the eyes, including an abundance of tulips and narcissi, as well as azaleas, heathers and other flowering shrubs.

Last year, the NGS raised £3.1 million with the main beneficiaries being Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hospice UK, The Queen’s Nursing Institute, Carers Trust and Parkinson’s UK.

The organisation has a rich and interesting history with humble beginnings in the early 1900s when an enlightened member of the Queen’s Nursing Institute suggested raising money for district nursing through the nation’s obsession with gardening.

The NGS was formed in 1927 with land owners being asked to open their gardens for ‘ a shilling a head.’

A total of £8,191 was raised from the 609 participating gardens.

The rest is history – with a whopping £63 million being donated in the intervening years.

Patchwork at 22 Hall Park Gate, Berkhamsted HP4 2NJ will be open from 2pm – 5pm on Sunday, April 30.

