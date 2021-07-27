Bourne Enders were at last able to formally welcome the residents of the new development in Upper Bourne End.

The party, scheduled as a street party, finally took place in and around the village hall amid threats of torrential rain.

Dacorum’s mayor, Stewart Riddick, cut the tape to open the occasion. Both he, and Gagan Mohindra, Bourne End’s MP, joined in the celebrations.

The village was entertained by Morris dancing from the Woodside Men, and local band, Mouth on a Stick.

The development in Upper Bourne End Lane has added 45 houses to Bourne End’s 130.

With the canal side development in Pix Farm Lane and the redevelopment of the Complete Outdoors site, both well advanced, the village will have virtually doubled its population.

Bourne End Village Association chairman, Gordon Rolfe, said “Bourne End has a great reputation for its community spirit.

"As that community grows, retaining and developing this spirit will be both a challenge and an opportunity.

"From this Sunday’s party, despite the trials of Covid, this spirit is alive and well.”

