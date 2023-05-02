News you can trust since 1858
Over 1,000 years of BSI Hemel service reunited under one roof

An informal reunion is to take place later this month that will bring together current and ex-colleagues from the test labs in the town

By Vaughan RanceContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:02 BST

Over 1,000 years of service at BSI in Hemel is set to be reunited under one roof later this month.

The Hemel based test laboratories have been an established employer in Hemel since the 1960s.

Vaughan Rance, who worked there in the 1990s says: “Some places of work just remain very special long after you’ve left. We started running reunions a few years ago and they’ve just got bigger every year.”

The reunion will be very informal with no tickets or meal. It is simply a case of turn up to The White Horse in Bourne End on Friday 26th May from 3-6pm.

Last time the reunion was run, over 50 former and current employees attended, most of whom had worked at BSI for over 20 years – making it over 1,000 years of loyal service celebrated.

Vaughan added: “If you used to work there we’d love to see you, equally if you know anyone who did, we’d be grateful if you let them know.”

The British Standards Institution (BSI) was established in 1901 as the Engineering Standards Committee. A Royal Charter was granted in 1929, with the organisation's aims and objectives including:

promoting trade - by developing common industrial standards;

reducing waste - by simplifying production and distribution;

and protecting the consumer - through the use of licensed marks to identify conformity to those standards.