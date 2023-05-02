Over 1,000 years of service at BSI in Hemel is set to be reunited under one roof later this month.

The Hemel based test laboratories have been an established employer in Hemel since the 1960s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vaughan Rance, who worked there in the 1990s says: “Some places of work just remain very special long after you’ve left. We started running reunions a few years ago and they’ve just got bigger every year.”

BSI Hemel

The reunion will be very informal with no tickets or meal. It is simply a case of turn up to The White Horse in Bourne End on Friday 26th May from 3-6pm.

Last time the reunion was run, over 50 former and current employees attended, most of whom had worked at BSI for over 20 years – making it over 1,000 years of loyal service celebrated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vaughan added: “If you used to work there we’d love to see you, equally if you know anyone who did, we’d be grateful if you let them know.”

The British Standards Institution (BSI) was established in 1901 as the Engineering Standards Committee. A Royal Charter was granted in 1929, with the organisation's aims and objectives including:

promoting trade - by developing common industrial standards;

reducing waste - by simplifying production and distribution;

Advertisement

Advertisement