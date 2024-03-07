Organisers of festival in tiny village of Ivinghoe Aston want to sell alcohol until 5.30am

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers of festival in the tiny village of Ivinghoe Aston want to sell alcohol until 5.30am.

The fourth edition of Above Below festival will be held from May 31 to June 3, 2024 at Ivinghoe Aston Farm, Ivinghoe Aston.

Frequency Wizards Ltd, the group behind the independent electronic music and arts festival, has applied to Buckinghamshire Council for a premises licence.

If granted, the festival will be able to provide live and recorded music from 1pm when gates open on Friday until 4am, and from 10am until the early hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Alcohol sales would be permitted until 4:30am on Friday and Saturday night and until 5:30am on Sunday night into Monday morning before the festival closes.

The licensing application says that 24-hour welfare will be provided at the festival by a minimum of four specialists dealing with emotional, psychological, and practical difficulties.

It adds that they can also provide crisis support and psychological support to those ‘undergoing difficult experiences’ and give drug information to festival attendees.

Above Below’s website tells visitors: “Your independent exploration and interpretation of Above Below’s immersive experience is thoroughly encouraged.”

The festival’s line-up includes Dj wiggles, Moon Patrol and Timesplitters. Tickets start from £50.