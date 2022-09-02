Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olly Murs fans can apply for tickets to see new ITV show Starstruck filmed at Bovingdon Studios

Olly Murs will host the show, which sees four teams of superfans turn into their favourite artists for a special performance.

Big stars will be on the show with Queen frontman Adam Lambert, West End star Beverley Knight, country legend Shania Twain and singer and comedian Jason Manford making up the judging panel.

Shania Twain is joining the judges for the second series of Starstruck.

Shania has replaced actress Sheridan Smith as the fourth judge for the second series.

The teams will battle it out each week to impress the judges and the studio audience, for a chance to make it to the final and win £50,000.

The show is being filmed on evenings on September 13, 14, 16, 17 and 20, with doors opening at 4.30pm.