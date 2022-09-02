News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Olly Murs fans can apply for tickets to see ITV show Starstruck filmed at Bovingdon Studios

The show is similar to Stars In Your Eyes and sees superfans go head to head and transform into their idols

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:43 am

Olly Murs fans can apply for tickets to see new ITV show Starstruck filmed at Bovingdon Studios

Olly Murs will host the show, which sees four teams of superfans turn into their favourite artists for a special performance.

Big stars will be on the show with Queen frontman Adam Lambert, West End star Beverley Knight, country legend Shania Twain and singer and comedian Jason Manford making up the judging panel.

Shania Twain is joining the judges for the second series of Starstruck.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Tring Cinema reopens two years after closing due to the pandemic

Shania has replaced actress Sheridan Smith as the fourth judge for the second series.

The teams will battle it out each week to impress the judges and the studio audience, for a chance to make it to the final and win £50,000.

The show is being filmed on evenings on September 13, 14, 16, 17 and 20, with doors opening at 4.30pm.

People can apply for tickets here.

ITVSheridan Smith