Oliver and Lily most popular baby names in Hertfordshire this year

Oliver and Lily were the most popular baby names chosen in Hertfordshire this year, according to the county council.

Data supplied by the county council shows there have been 8,188 births registered in the county, so far this year (2024).

The most popular name given to baby boys so far this year has been Oliver – followed by George in second place and Muhammad in third.

And for girls, the most popular name has been Lily – followed by Olivia in second place and Sophia in third.

A list of this year's most popular baby names has been compiled by Herts County Council

The data also shows that there has been a steady year-on-year decline in the number of babies being born in the county in recent years.

In 2014 the county council data shows that there were 11,166 births registered in Hertfordshire.

By last year (2023) the number of births registered in the county had decreased to 8514, which is a decrease of 23 per cent.

Commenting on the new arrivals, a spokesperson for the county council said: “Thousands of births this year have been registered across the county.

“And we hope that babies, parents and guardians enjoy their first festive season together before welcoming in a safe and happy 2025.”