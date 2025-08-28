Objections raised to proposed Berkhamsted traveller site

A planning application to create a traveller’s caravan site on land off Swing Gate Lane in Berkhamsted has sparked strong objections from local residents and councillors.

The proposal, lodged under reference 25/01843/FUL, seeks permission for the change of use of land to accommodate five mobile homes.

The site sits immediately north-west of the A41 bridge and would be accessed via a narrow single-track road.

Objectors argue the scheme represents inappropriate development in the Green Belt, with no proposal to release the land from its current protected status.

A planning application to create a traveller’s caravan site on land off Swing Gate Lane in Berkhamsted. Photo: Google Maps Street View

Concerns have also been raised about the suitability of the access road, which objectors say is not appropriate for the transportation or regular movement of large mobile homes.

The application has also been criticised as being potentially contrary to local planning policy. Dacorum Borough Council’s adopted Core Strategy policy CS22, which relates to new accommodation for Gypsies and Travellers, sets out that sites should be located close to facilities and services. Opponents to the plan say the Swing Gate Lane location does not meet these criteria and would therefore be inconsistent with the council’s policy framework.

A number of formal objections have now been registered on the grounds of both principle and practicality. These cover the impact on the openness of the Green Belt, road safety risks associated with single-lane access, and the precedent that could be set for future development in sensitive rural areas.

The application is currently under consideration by Dacorum Borough Council, which will weigh planning policy, objections received, and the borough’s ongoing statutory duty to make provision for traveller sites before reaching a decision.

The public can view the application on the planning portal.