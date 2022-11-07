A third of people in Dacorum were single as the number of marriage and civil partnerships dropped across the country in the past decade, new census figures show.

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011. The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in Dacorum when the census took place last year was 42,834, up from 36455 in 2011.

Of those aged 16 and older in Dacorum, 34.6% were single – an increase on 31.4% in 2011. The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

Have you noticed the drop in marriages?

And 47.8% of people in Dacorum were married or in a civil partnership last year – down from 50% 10 years prior. Data from the census shows 58,714 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, up from 57,863 in 2011. An additional 248 were in same sex marriages in Dacorum last year – they were illegal in 2011.

The figures also show 142 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 88 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 169 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time. There were 11,669 divorced people and 29 people with a dissolved civil partnership in Dacorum last year, making up 9.5% of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

