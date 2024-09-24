Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of families in Dacorum hit by the Government’s cap on benefits has risen significantly, figures show.

Figures from the Department of Work and Pensions showed that 429 households in Dacorum that received Universal Credit, lost their income in May, after their benefits were cut off by the controversial policy.

This was an increase of 87% on February, when 251 households were impacted by the cap.

The cap, which was last raised in April 2023, currently stands at £22,020 for families with children across Britain, with a higher figure of £25,323 applying for those in London.

Anyone due to receive more than this amount in benefits will have their income cut off.

Nationally, 118,000 households on Universal Credit had their income capped this quarter, an increase of 61%, with the majority of these families with children.

The figures also revealed that 77% of families capped in Dacorum were headed by a single parent, more than in February, when it stood at 82%.

Chief executive of Shelter Polly Neate called on the Government to take immediate action to amend what she described as a "cruel and nonsensical" policy.

"With a record number of children growing up homeless in temporary accommodation, if the Government is serious about tackling child poverty, it must take immediate action," Neate said.

A Government spokesperson added: "We are taking bold action to support people into work, through reforming job centres and giving local areas the power they need to tackle economic inactivity, which will boost their finances and reduce the likelihood of being impacted by the cap."