Nominations open again for Hemel Hempstead’s Breakspear Park’s community fund

Nominations are being invited for grants awarded by Breakspear Park’s community fund which is supporting worthy causes amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Breakspear Park Business Park, based in Hemel Hempstead, has already donated £1,000 to Ataxia-Telangiectasia (AT), an organisation which helps people with a rare genetic disorder, and has pledged to donate further funding to help other groups.

The business park is committed to donating £1,000 every quarter in 2023 to charity groups, services and not-for-groups based in Hertfordshire.

A donation was presented to Susie Norey of the AT Society

Breakspear Park's management team will announce the details of the top three nominations via the business park’s Facebook page. The public will then vote for the project or cause they believe deserves the donation the most.

Dina Mistry, marketing manager at Breakspear Park, said: "We were overwhelmed by the incredible response to our first community fund donation. The sheer number of people engaging with the campaign showed us how much the local communities, charities, and groups mean to everyone. “Although we cannot assist everyone, we will strive to help as many projects as possible. Hence, we are excited to announce that nominations for the next £1,000 donation are now open, and we look forward to extending our support to deserving causes."

To nominate a Hertfordshire-based organisation, email [email protected], with details of the project, charity, group or service, what the £1,000 will be used for, and contact details for the organisation. Write ‘unknown’ if you don’t know what the money will be used for.