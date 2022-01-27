There are no January blues at The Lodge care home in Hemel Hempstead as residents and staff welcome 2022 with open arms and fun activities.

The care home, on Broad Street, also welcomed two new family members - Guinea pigs Thelma and Louise.

Residents at The Lodge have been enjoying lots of cuddles with the girls!

Gillian, who lives at the care home, said: "It is wonderful to have pets again."

Kathy added: "It's such a lovely, calming time when we see them."

Staff helped residents embrace flower day by making flower arrangements with fresh flowers, and edible flowers were also involved when decorating cakes. There was even a flower themed quiz!

There was also lots of fun at Burns night, residents enjoyed bagpipe music and Robbie Burns poems.

A spokesperson for The Lodge said: "Some residents also enjoyed a wee dram of whisky and not to forget the addressing of the haggis fun was had by all Bob enjoyed the music saying he loves a good old sing song.

"Now we are looking forward to February in celebrating Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day and Shrove Tuesday as we do like a pancake or two here.

"So nothing stops us here at The Lodge there’s always something fun going on."

1. The care home welcomed two new family members Photo Sales

2. No January blues at The Lodge Photo Sales

3. Residents created flower arrangements Photo Sales

4. Residents welcomed two new family members Photo Sales