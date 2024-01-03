NHS trust covering Herts recognised for its support for armed forces veterans
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (HPFT) has been accredited as Veteran Aware for its commitment to improving care for veterans, reservists and members of the armed forces community.
The accreditation means the Trust has been recognised as taking account of the needs of the Armed Forces Community when providing health and social care services for those with mental health needs, learning disabilities and autism across Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Norfolk and Waveney and Essex.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It is believed the Armed Forces Community across HPFT’s service area accounts for about 10 per cent of the population it serves, totalling around 485,000 people.
This figure includes just over 138,000 veterans, 10,030 serving members and more than 333,350 families.
The accreditation process was overseen by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), who work to make sure that people from the Armed Forces Community are not disadvantaged in terms of access to and outcomes of healthcare, as a result of their military life in line with the principles of the Armed Forces Covenant.
The Trust was noted as having an “authentic commitment” by the VCHA’s Regional Lead, David Wood demonstrated by its history of treating veterans, since 1997, and links with care support partners including The Ripple Pond, a national charity that supports family members of Armed Forces personnel who are suffering from psychological trauma.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr Wood said: “This is just the start of its journey. The Trust acknowledges the work ahead and have a plan, resources, and support in place to ensure its success and I am confident that it will succeed.”
Dr Oliver Pugh, HPFT Consultant Clinical Psychologist, said: “I grew up hearing about my grandfather’s service in the Royal Navy and Royal Airforce in the Second World War, while my great grandfather survived the Western Front in the First World War. I have specialised in working with trauma and in treating PTSD. “During the course of this work, I have helped numerous military veterans come to terms with experiences they have been affected by during the course of their service. I am delighted that the Trust has been recognised as Veteran Aware and we will continue our work to understand the challenges veterans face after leaving the Armed Forces and ensure they receive the best care from our services.”