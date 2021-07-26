NHS staff scale great heights to raise thousands for the West Herts Hospitals' charity

Eight members of staff from the West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust have successfully completed the Three Peaks Challenge for Raise, the West Herts Hospitals’ charity.

The team nicknamed ‘Peaky Blunders’ covered 23 miles and over 3,000 metres in one weekend, the hottest so far in the UK.

They climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike (coming down in the dark) and Mount Snowdon, all within two days.

Eight staff from West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust have successfully completed the Three Peaks Challenge for Raise (C) West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust

The team’s efforts have so far generated over £12,500 – smashing their original target of £10,000.

Money raised will help fund a new interventional radiology suite at Watford General.

The plans for a purpose-built interventional radiology suite include a specialist paediatric facility.

The trust provides some interventional radiology at present but currently shares its space and equipment with other services, and the new suite will mean that patients can be treated locally and recover in comfort.

Christine Allen, the trust’s chief executive, said: “I am so proud of the team for their amazing efforts and their fantastic fundraising.

"The strong team spirit at this organisation has always impressed me and this is another great example of the ethos that makes this such a great place to work.”