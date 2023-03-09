A newly-wed couple in Tring are celebrating a third expansion to their fitness business which they launched nine years ago.

Ben and Lauren Rooney, run Best Results Fitness (BRF) in Berkhamsted, a private and independent gym.

They opened a new private training facility on Northbridge Road earlier this year, more details can be found online here.

Last ones standing from the BRF Launch party. (photo from GC Photography)

They are proud that BRF has continued to expand since its launch in 2014, despite all the challenges facing UK businesses over the past decade.

BRF specialises in providing coach-lead, small group training, designed to cut out the cost of a one-on-one personal trainer, without sacrificing the fun of training in a small group of like-minded people.

Groups are big enough group to ease the intimidation of joining a gym, but small enough that personal goals are not lost or neglected.

Currently the company runs 59 sessions per week.

The husband and wife team are proud to have assembled a group of expert coaches who can assist with training both in and out of the gym, nutrition, balance and lifestyle.

Long-term member, Nick Hanbidge said: “Everyone who attends BRF knows it is a special place. Ben has assembled a great bunch of coaches. Classes are challenging, but always fun and friendly. I have enjoyed witnessing BRF’s journey from humble basement to today’s stunning premises almost as much as I have enjoyed my fitness journey with BRF.”

Lauren and Ben have also championed local causes throughout their time running BRF by hosting fundraisers for local charities, including DENS Dacorum food bank, Macmillan Cancer Support, and Toy Hub children’s charity.

Ben said “It has always been important to me that our gym gives back to the local community. If it wasn’t for this town and its residents, I wouldn’t be running a successful business. Even in our earliest days, we made it one of our top priorities to organise yearly fundraisers. Not only did this bring our team of members together in a social way, it meant we were giving back and doing our bit for the local community. It’s something we continue to take really seriously, and pride ourselves on.”

BRF also prioritises the social aspect of joining a gym, organising lots of events for members to attend and enjoy. These include yearly Christmas parties, summer mixers, local half marathons and larger fitness competitions across the UK.

Every month, BRF awards its hardest working member with vouchers to spend in one of its affiliated businesses. These include Zero Juice & Sushi, The Wellness Hub, Warehouse Pizza, Delisle Ltd Garage, The Gatsby and Berkhamsted Sports.