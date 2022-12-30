Five people from Dacorum have been included in the New Year Honours List for 2023.

From Berkhamsted, Tim Johnson has been awarded an MBE for his services to Young People through his role as chief executive officer of the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

Barry Kempton, from Tring, has been awarded an MBE for his services to education and social mobility in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Here is who is mentioned in the list

Another MBE has been given to Hemel Hempstead’s Shirley Wilson for her services to the deaf and deaf/blind communities.

Two people from Hemel Hempstead have been given British Empire Medals. Alban Stowe, senior head of UK Government Strategy and Partnerships at The Prince's Trust was given the award for his services to young people. For services to fostering, foster carer Gloria Swanston has been recognised.

