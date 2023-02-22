New social housing development in Hemel Hempstead will provide 34 homes

A new social housing development in Hemel Hempstead, is to provide 34 one and two-bedroom apartments.

The new social housing block in Adeyfield has officially been named ‘Eastwick Row’, with work expected to be completed in winter 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The flats, including four designed as wheelchair-access homes, will feature as part of a modern seven-storey building, complementing two existing tower buildings. The scheme will also offer car parking for the development and community landscaped open spaces.

A topping out ceremony was held at Eastwick Row, Adeyfield, on February 1

A topping out ceremony held to mark completion of the concrete frame, was attended by council leader Andrew Williams, councillor Margaret Griffiths, the council’s housing development and housing management teams as well as the main contractor, Jarvis Construction.

Dacorum Borough Council is also providing further much-needed affordable housing with a development at Mountbatten View in St Albans Road, Hemel Hempstead. The development is adjacent to a large wildlife area known as Paradise Fiellds and an existing wood to the northern boundary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scheme will include 58 apartments, a community garden and a woodland walk. There will also be 64 parking spaces for residents, with 32 active electric vehicle charging points.

The development comprises of nine one-bed and 49 two-bed apartments, including six wheelchair units. The council’s contractor Bugler Developments invited council representatives to tour the site in January to see, first-hand, work that will feature more high-quality affordable homes in Dacorum for those most in need.

Work is expected to be completed in 2024.

Councillor Margaret Griffiths, deputy leader of the council and portfolio holder for housing services, said: “Our new developments will provide the type of sustainable and energy-efficient affordable housing which is so vital in enabling local communities to thrive, particularly with the significant challenges many are facing in Dacorum because of the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement