Tails are wagging after the opening of a new state of the art police dog training facility at Hertfordshire Constabulary headquarters.

The facility at the HQ in Welwyn Garden City was officially opened last week (Friday October 18) by Lord Lieutenant Robert Vos, alongside Chief Constable Charlie Hall and Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire Jonathan Ash-Edwards.

Also there was High Sherif Annie Brewster and representatives from construction partner Willmott Dixon.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall said: “It is great to see the building and training area fully operational. We’re already hosting training for dog handlers from other forces and it is hoped that it will be seen as a national centre for excellence in police dog training in the future.”

PCC Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “Our police dogs dedicate a lifetime of service, working alongside police officers and staff to keep our communities safe. This new facility also demonstrates how seriously we take police dog welfare in Hertfordshire to ensure they get the best care and training whether on duty or off duty.”

The kennels have been designed in consultation with the Dogs Trust to ensure they meet the highest standards of animal welfare. Additional kennel space to house police dogs from regional and national forces during training delivery has also been factored in.

This new facility is the focal point for the existing training facilities at the HQ site, benefiting over 50 dogs the Instructional Team. Training activities routinely utilise a large secure dedicated training field, agility equipment, search grids, enrichment area and odour identification building.