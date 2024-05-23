New Hertfordshire PCC launches £1m operation to crackdown on anti-social behaviour and violence hotspots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £1million operation to get tough on anti-social behaviour (ASB) and serious violence in Hertfordshire has been launched.

Operation Hotspot has been launched by Jonathan Ash-Edwards, the county’s new Police and Crime Commissioner.

The money has been awarded after pilot schemes in 10 areas nationally have led to 800 arrests, close to 2,000 stop-and-searches and around 700 uses of anti-social behaviour powers.

The 12-month cash-boost will enable Hertfordshire Constabulary to put more uniformed officer time on the streets in 26 specific areas with a history of high crime and ASB, including areas in Hemel Hempstead.

New PCC Jonathan Ash-Edwards joins officers for a police patrol.

Police officers will also be joined by Police Community Support Officer, local authority community safety wardens, and Business Improvement District patrol staff.

Issues which will be tackled include nuisance behaviour, shoplifting, robbery, begging, drug use and dealing, serious violence, assaults, vandalism, graffiti and purse dipping.

Jonathan Ash-Edwards said the operation was in response to residents’ calls for more visible and responsive policing, tackling anti-social behaviour and disorder.

He added: “Anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood crime make people feel unsafe in their communities and it is vital that people have confidence that action will be taken. Many of the hotspot patrols will be in town centres, helping ensure these areas remain pleasant places to visit, supporting the vitality of the local economy.

“More officer time will be put on the streets to concentrate on public areas where there are issues with drug taking, nuisance motorbikes and low-level intimidation. These high visibility patrols are designed to deter and catch people committing offences, as well as boosting engagement with residents and businesses.

“I will be working with Hertfordshire Constabulary and our community safety partners, including local councils, to ensure this funding is used to the best effect. I look forward to seeing the impact of Operation Hotspot in the coming weeks and months.”