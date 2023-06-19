New golf game with a twist is coming to Hemel Hempstead and it’s perfect for families

The team at Little Hay Golf Complex in Hemel Hempstead is inviting families to have a ball with a new game of golf with a difference.

The venue is launching a new Disc Golf experience on Thursday July 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a twist on traditional golf, players complete a hole by throwing a disc from a tee to a target. Similarly to regular golf, the player continues to throw a disc until the target is met, with each competitor trying to complete a hole in the lowest number of throws.

Players complete a hole by throwing a disc from a tee to a target.

The complex is part of the charity Absolutely Together, which provides families who have children and young adults with additional needs, free access to activities.

The charity has received a donation from Tesco Community Grants which funded the disc golf equipment.

Little Hay will also provide free access to the course to families who are supported by Absolutely Together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spokesperson Matt Schofield said: “Disc golf is an extremely accessible and inclusive activity and can be enjoyed by those with additional needs. This means that all members of a family can take part in an outdoor leisure activity together, something that is not always possible due to physical or monetary restrictions, and Absolutely Together will be providing free access for the families it supports.”

Disc golf is ideally suited to those aged six and above.Visit the Little Hay website to book. - https://littlehaygolf.co.uk/