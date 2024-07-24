New data reveals most (and least expensive) streets in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheethanger Lane, Box Lane and Longdean Park have some of the highest valued homes in Hemel Hempstead, based on ‘sold’ house prices over the last five years.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Hemel Hempstead postcodes.

On Sheethanger Lane (HP3), three properties sold for an average of £1,526,666. Box Lane (HP3), seven properties sold for an average of £1,459,142. Also, Longdean Park (HP3) saw fice properties sell for an average of £1,411,100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the cheapest streets include Fareham House (HP1) (where three properties sold for an average of £119,550), Basildon Court (HP3) (where three properties sold for an average of £122,500) and Epping Green (HP2), where nine properties sold for an average of £135,000.

Discover the most and least expensive streets in Hemel Hempstead

The following is a list of postcodes, streets and average price of houses sold.

HP3 0BQ, Sheethanger Lane, Felden, £1,526,66;

HP3 0DJ, Box Lane, Hemel Hempstead, £1,459,142

HP3 8BZ, Longdean Park, Hemel Hempstead, £1,411,100

P3 0BG, Sheethanger Lane, Felden, £1,358,400

HP3 0BU, Highcroft Road, Felden, £1,334,000

HP3 0BZ, Roefields Close, Felden, £1,271,250

HP3 0DG, Copper Beech Close, Hemel Hempstead, £1,133,000

HP3 0BB, Felden Lane, Felden, £1,121,000

HP3 0NX, Laurel Bank, Felden, £1,006,250

HP3 8BU, Silverthorn Drive, Hemel Hempstead, £988,625.

A list of the least expensive streets in Hemel Hempstead include:

HP1 1DZ, Fareham House, Marlowes

HP3 9GY, Basildon Court, Hemel Hempstead

HP2 7JD, Epping Green, Hemel Hempstead

HP1 1UF, , Gadeview, Cotterells

HP2 4FY, Moorview House, Selden Hill

HP2 5GY, Gilroy Road, Hemel Hempstead

HP2 5BE, Albyn House, Alexandra Road

HP2 4FG, Oatridge Gardens, Hemel Hempstead

HP2 7RF, Valley Green, Hemel Hempstead

HP2 6AL, Livingstone Walk, Hemel Hempstead.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets with over three sales.