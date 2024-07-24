New data reveals most (and least expensive) streets in Hemel Hempstead
Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Hemel Hempstead postcodes.
On Sheethanger Lane (HP3), three properties sold for an average of £1,526,666. Box Lane (HP3), seven properties sold for an average of £1,459,142. Also, Longdean Park (HP3) saw fice properties sell for an average of £1,411,100.
Some of the cheapest streets include Fareham House (HP1) (where three properties sold for an average of £119,550), Basildon Court (HP3) (where three properties sold for an average of £122,500) and Epping Green (HP2), where nine properties sold for an average of £135,000.
The following is a list of postcodes, streets and average price of houses sold.
HP3 0BQ, Sheethanger Lane, Felden, £1,526,66;
HP3 0DJ, Box Lane, Hemel Hempstead, £1,459,142
HP3 8BZ, Longdean Park, Hemel Hempstead, £1,411,100
P3 0BG, Sheethanger Lane, Felden, £1,358,400
HP3 0BU, Highcroft Road, Felden, £1,334,000
HP3 0BZ, Roefields Close, Felden, £1,271,250
HP3 0DG, Copper Beech Close, Hemel Hempstead, £1,133,000
HP3 0BB, Felden Lane, Felden, £1,121,000
HP3 0NX, Laurel Bank, Felden, £1,006,250
HP3 8BU, Silverthorn Drive, Hemel Hempstead, £988,625.
A list of the least expensive streets in Hemel Hempstead include:
HP1 1DZ, Fareham House, Marlowes
HP3 9GY, Basildon Court, Hemel Hempstead
HP2 7JD, Epping Green, Hemel Hempstead
HP1 1UF, , Gadeview, Cotterells
HP2 4FY, Moorview House, Selden Hill
HP2 5GY, Gilroy Road, Hemel Hempstead
HP2 5BE, Albyn House, Alexandra Road
HP2 4FG, Oatridge Gardens, Hemel Hempstead
HP2 7RF, Valley Green, Hemel Hempstead
HP2 6AL, Livingstone Walk, Hemel Hempstead.
Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets with over three sales.
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Longdean Park sold for £2,750,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £78,750 and under.”