New Dacorum fur-ever home needed for little lad Doddie who is a big softie

A new Dacorum fur-ever home is needed for this little lad Doddie who is described as a big softie like his namesake.

He is a love bug, loves people and being around people. He is two years of age. He adores laps and cuddles. He is a very content little lad who just wants to find that forever home which he can call his own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He loves to have a good game with his toys and happy for you to join in! He would be happier in a family environment with older children and possibly another furry friend; but quite happy to get all the attention himself!

Doddie

He would like to someone to be at home in the day/part day as he does like to be in people company. He would like a garden to go out into once he has had his settling in period, in a secure area away from main/through roads.

Cat Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have space in your heart and home for Poppy then visit the Cat Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

ABOUT CAT PROTECTION HEMEL AND BERKHAMSTEAD

The team support cats, kittens and their owners in Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted, covering postcodes: HP1, HP2, HP3 and HP4.