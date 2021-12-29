New community support service for autistic adults launches in Hertfordshire

A new community support service has launched in Hertfordshire to support autistic adults and their carers.

The Integrated Health and Care Commissioning Team commissioned Autism Bedfordshire - an experienced, specialist autism charity - to deliver a new community support service in Hertfordshire, called Autism Hertfordshire.

In 2019, based on feedback from autistic adults and their carers and in collaboration with the Hertfordshire All-Age Autism Co-Production Board, commissioners started a review of services and support for autistic adults in Hertfordshire.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millie, Kerrie and Alex from Autism Hertfordshire

One of the key findings was a need for a service in Hertfordshire that could deliver support, advice, and guidance to adults with autism and their carers.

The review and design of the new service was co-produced with hundreds of people with lived experience, carers and professionals across the county.

This new service will offer support to adults both pre-and post-diagnosis through a range of interventions including group work, skills training and development and 1:1 support, in recognition that getting the right support at the right time is crucial to achieving better outcomes in the longer term.

Tara Mullaney, Lead Commissioner for the Integrated Health and Care Commissioning Team, said: “Our vision is that Hertfordshire is recognised as an autism friendly county, in which people with autism can live fulfilling and meaningful lives within communities that are understanding and supportive.

"This new service forms part of that vision, designed by people with lived experience and their carers, to make a real impact to people’s lives and we look forward to working with Autism Hertfordshire over the coming years to realise this vision."

Sharna Raine, director of adult services, Autism Bedfordshire, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been selected to work alongside Hertfordshire County Council, East and North Herts CCG and Herts Valleys CCG, to create this brand new adult autism service within Hertfordshire.

"This service will drastically change the impact of help and support for the autistic community which has been desperately needed for so long.

"Autism Hertfordshire will join the Autism Bedfordshire family and provide invaluable services to individuals, families, carers and professionals across the county, supported by specialist staff with extensive knowledge and training.”

If you would like to get in touch, you can email [email protected] or visit www.autismbedfordshire.net/support-in-hertfordshire.