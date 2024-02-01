New chief inspector at the helm of policing in Dacorum after 20 years in the force

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new chief inspector is at the helm of policing in Dacorum.

Dave Skarratts took up the post in January from his predecessor CI Jason Keane.

Dave, who is originally from Hemel Hempstead, joined the force as a call handler in the control room when he was 18-years-old. A year later, he joined as a PC and was posted to the intervention team in Hertsmere, responding to emergency incidents.

CI Dave Skarratts.

In 2010, he became a detective in the world of serious and organised crime before

rising through the ranks and eventually becoming a detective chief inspector in 2023.

Dave said: “I’m a career detective specialising in covert policing, but I always loved my time in uniform and so it’s nice to back on the front line.

“A lot has changed since my time on Intervention, such as the demand and expectations on policing, but, at the heart of it, it’s still the same job – tackle crime and make sure that people feel safe.”

As chief inspector, Dave is responsible for overseeing the work of the Neighbourhood Policing Team - officers and PCSOs who focus on issues such as anti-social behaviour, speeding, criminal damage, theft and drug related crime.

He also manages the Local Crime Unit, which investigates more serious crimes such as robbery and burglary.

He said: “Dacorum is one of the busiest areas of the county, which obviously brings its challenges. I’m looking to use my previous experience to bring new ideas and tactics to this role, to proactively tackle the issues that are causing the most concern.

“I want to ensure that we’re focusing on the things that matter most to residents. We’re committed to working with our local partners, including the borough council and housing associations, to do just that.

“The Dacorum Community Safety Partnership has just launched its 2024 Community Safety Survey and I’d encourage people to please take part and have their say; your views really do make a difference.”

A survey can be completed via the council’s website. https://letstalk.dacorum.gov.uk/community-safety-survey