News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Nativity: Bridgewater School students get into Christmas spirit with performances for families

Christmas is in full swing for the children at the Berkhamsted school

By Olivia Preston
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 2:07pm

Children from Bridgewater School and its nursery have been getting their families into the festive mood with nativity-themed performances this month.

On Thursday, December 9, the nursery class retold the nativity story through Christmas songs in the Berkhamsted school’s amphitheatre in the woods.

Helen Holmes-Higgin, Bridgewater School’s office manager, said: “They worked really hard learning their songs and performed brilliantly, also creating their own story map, so that they could retell the nativity story in their own words.”

Ducklings, the nursery class at Bridgewater School
Most Popular

She added: "It was a truly magical experience for the children and their families.”

Last Thursday (December 15), year two classes, Swift and Swallow, put on a performance of 'Superstar' for their families, where the traditional nativity characters were guided to Bethlehem by a celestial choir.

Helen said: “It was almost as if the West End had come to Bridgewater.”

Some of the Year 2 class during their performance
The kids singing their song
Strike a pose!
BerkhamstedBridgewaterWest End