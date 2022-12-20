Children from Bridgewater School and its nursery have been getting their families into the festive mood with nativity-themed performances this month.

On Thursday, December 9, the nursery class retold the nativity story through Christmas songs in the Berkhamsted school’s amphitheatre in the woods.

Advertisement

Helen Holmes-Higgin, Bridgewater School’s office manager, said: “They worked really hard learning their songs and performed brilliantly, also creating their own story map, so that they could retell the nativity story in their own words.”

Ducklings, the nursery class at Bridgewater School

She added: "It was a truly magical experience for the children and their families.”

Last Thursday (December 15), year two classes, Swift and Swallow, put on a performance of 'Superstar' for their families, where the traditional nativity characters were guided to Bethlehem by a celestial choir.

Advertisement

Helen said: “It was almost as if the West End had come to Bridgewater.”

Some of the Year 2 class during their performance

Advertisement

The kids singing their song