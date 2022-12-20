Nativity: Bridgewater School students get into Christmas spirit with performances for families
Christmas is in full swing for the children at the Berkhamsted school
Children from Bridgewater School and its nursery have been getting their families into the festive mood with nativity-themed performances this month.
On Thursday, December 9, the nursery class retold the nativity story through Christmas songs in the Berkhamsted school’s amphitheatre in the woods.
Advertisement
Helen Holmes-Higgin, Bridgewater School’s office manager, said: “They worked really hard learning their songs and performed brilliantly, also creating their own story map, so that they could retell the nativity story in their own words.”
She added: "It was a truly magical experience for the children and their families.”
Last Thursday (December 15), year two classes, Swift and Swallow, put on a performance of 'Superstar' for their families, where the traditional nativity characters were guided to Bethlehem by a celestial choir.
Advertisement
Helen said: “It was almost as if the West End had come to Bridgewater.”
Advertisement