Residents from a care home in Hemel Hempstead are showing that nativities are not just for primary school children with their very own movie, ‘A Star Is Born’.

A group from Water Mill House on Rose Lane have been filming the nativity movie, which will be screened at a private ‘red carpet’ event in the home. Starting last month, rehearsals and filming took place featuring cast members including 89-year-old Mary, 87-year-old Joseph and 96-year-old angel Gabriel.

Yvonne Smith, who plays Mary, said: “I was very surprised when I was asked to play the role of Mary, and delighted! We’ve had a lot of fun in rehearsals – when I first came out in my costume the other residents burst out laughing because I looked so different.”

From left: David Driver (aged 87 as Joseph), Yvonne Smith (aged 89 as Mary), 79-year-old Joyce Bussey and Colin Carter (aged 86)

She added: “We’ve been ad-libbing the scenes and I think we’ve done a good job. I get nervous at the thought of performing but because this hasn’t been filmed in front of an audience, it’s really given me confidence.”

The home’s people services manager Bailey Lawrence studied Television and Broadcasting at Portsmouth University and directed the movie. The cinema room has been transformed into a studio with a green screen for backgrounds to be edited in.

Bailey said: “It’s been wonderful to see how much the residents have enjoyed performing. The residents’ confidence has grown so much, they’ve really opened up, and I’m so proud of them.”

Victoria Forsythe, the home’s manager said: “Our residents have really embraced the nativity and look forward to their rehearsals each day. It’s so lovely to hear the memories that it brings back for them, in terms of their own childhood and taking part in nativities, as well as watching their children’s and grandchildren’s.”

