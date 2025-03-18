Nation’s most unwanted dog finds forever home after 800 days at Hertfordshire centre

An abandoned dog in Hertfordshire has finally found a permanent home after spending years in an RSPCA centre.

The welfare charity had labelled five-year-old Mia as the most unwanted dog in the country. Now after 800 days the Dutch Shepherd’s long wait for permanent owners is finally over.

In 2019, when Mia was rescued by RSPCA inspectors she was just nine days old and the charity has confirmed she was in a very poor condition.

She was made available for adoption in November 2022, but had to watch on as 1,500 of her furry and feathered friends at Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire came and went, including 400 pooches.

After spending her fifth birthday at the centre in October last year, Mia’s wish finally came true - and last month the RSPCA’s longest-staying resident said goodbye to her friends at Southridge and made the 200-mile journey to her new home in North Yorkshire with Chris Greenwell.

“Mia is a superb dog and a great companion - she brings a smile to my face every day,” said Chris. “She’s been with me for nearly a month, but it feels like she’s been here forever, she’s settled in so well. Considering she’s not spent much time in a home environment, she adapted incredibly well.

“She immediately adopted a sofa, and it’s been hard to get her out of it since - if I sit down and put my feet up, she gives me an exasperated sigh and moves over to the armchair instead. Mia adores my 15-year-old daughter Seren and loves playing with her dogs, they have great fun together. If I say ‘where’s Seren?’ Mia will immediately look to the door for her, which is very sweet.”

Staff at RSPCA Southridge - who organised a fifth birthday party for Mia before she was rehomed - are “thrilled” that the “one in a million” dog has been adopted.

Chris told the charity that she has settled into her new home quickly, adding: “As time has gone on she’s really come out of her shell - she’s very cheeky, creeping into my home office when I’m in meetings and turning my wicker bin into her new toy. She’s very playful and full of energy - every day after breakfast she’ll run to choose a toy. She loves anything with a squeak and playing tug of war - three toys have been destroyed already!

“She’s a very sweet girl and so eager to please, she loves training and keeping her brain busy. She’s an incredibly curious dog, always wanting to know where everything is and what’s going on.

“Recently she has started coming hiking with me and encountering rivers, moorland, rocky trails and waterfalls for the first time. She's already discovered that though peat bogs look solid, they aren't always, which led to an introduction to the shower! She loves making new friends, both doggy and human, and you can see the enjoyment in her when we go out for walks or play with toys together. I’m so pleased I’ve been able to give her a happy life and a loving home - I have no idea why such a special dog was in care for so long, but the way she’s settled into home life is amazing."