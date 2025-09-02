Naked charity walk announced in Tring as naturists support foundation

By James Lowson
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:56 BST
A naked charity walk has been arranged in Tring to raise money for a national charity.

Organisers say that clothing is optional for the event taking place in College Lake this Saturday.

Money raised from the walk will go towards the British Heart Foundation and the lake has been chosen as the location for the event due to its picturesque scenery and environment which supports more than 1,000 different wildlife species.

Participants will complete a circular self-guided walk with markers in place to keep walkers on track. They have the choice between three different trails of varying length and interested parties can navigate the routes individually or with others.

Taken from a previous walk. Photo from British Naturism/Tim Linterplaceholder image
Taken from a previous walk. Photo from British Naturism/Tim Linter

To get involved residents are invited to buy a ticket and make a donation to the national organisation which supports people dealing with heart and circulatory diseases.

During the trail walk the park will be closed off to the public for a set amount of time and walkers have until it gets dark to return to their cars.

Organisers have advised that those wishing to bare all can get undressed in the car park beforehand and that toilets are located at the site, and a shop and pub are also situated nearby.

This event is being run by the British Naturism organisation which has been supporting the British Heart Foundation via fundraising activities since 2020.

‘Naked Heart Walks’, such as the upcoming one in Tring, are described as a chance for naturists to ditch their clothes, meet like-minded, relaxed people and experience the joys of being naked in the great outdoors.

