An unnamed individual living in Hertfordshire won over £3m via a lottery competition.

It has been revealed that a recent winner of The National Lottery’s EuroMillions draw was from Hertfordshire.

A man in his 50s, who has chosen to remain anonymous, matched five main numbers and one Lucky Star to claim £3,613,887.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed the lucky winner is a regular player of the EuroMillions, Set For Life and Lotto. He told them that he plans to buy a home in the West Country with his winnings.

Speaking about the win, he said: “This is just fantastic news! After working for many years, I am now in a position to not work at all. It will give me more time to travel.”

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “On a day that so many people consider unlucky, this man had a very lucky day winning £3.6M on the EuroMillions. He can now look forward to buying a new house and do some travelling. Huge congratulations to him!”

Each winner of the National Lottery is given the option to go public, or remain anonymous, or like Hertfordshire’s winner, release limited information about their identity.

Funding from the long-running competition brand goes towards good cause projects. Schemes granted funding via the National Lottery include: arts and sporting groups, community organisations, money has also gone towards preserving landmarks, and other projects.