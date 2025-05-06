Mystery Herts man off to Vietnam after big National Lottery win
National Lottery winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
The only details released about the lucky winner is that he is from somewhere in Hertfordshire and that he is now £100,000 richer after winning the top prize on a National Lottery Instant Win Game.
The man said he plans to use his winnings to go on a holiday to Vietnam and save some of his win for his retirement.
His fantastic win came when he played the ‘Monopoly Gold Classic’ Instant Win Game. Instant Win Games offer life-changing prizes at the click of a button.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, congratulated the mysterious winner, saying: “It was fantastic to meet this lucky Hertfordshire local and pay him out this incredible prize. It must have been an unforgettable moment for the lucky player when he won £100,000 in an instant.
“We’re thrilled that this prize will mean the lucky man can now go on an exciting holiday to beautiful Vietnam, whilst also putting away some cash for his retirement. Huge congratulations!”
The Monopoly Gold Classic game costs £2.50 to play and offers a 1 in 2.28 overall chance of winning a prize – odds that certainly worked in this lucky Hertfordshire local’s favour as he won the top prize.
This mystery player has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games, the company has said.
Playing any National Lottery game helps generate around £30m for National Lottery-funded projects. With over £50bn raised for Good Causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK.
"From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day,” a National Lottery spokesman said.