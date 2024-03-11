Mystery Euromillions player from Hertfordshire scoops life-changing £1million prize

The Hertfordshire local has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this Mr M, release some details through partial publicity.

Lottery spokesperson Andy Carter said: “Wow this is really great news for Mr. M, who can now celebrate becoming a millionaire overnight after winning this incredible prize. Huge congratulations!”Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or via the website. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.Players generate £30million each week for National Lottery-funded projects. To date, over 685,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small – having been made across the UK.