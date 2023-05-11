Music Centre to host two-day, pop-up event at Herts County Show over May bank holiday weekend

Hertfordshire County Council is moving its popular Music Centre to the Herts County Show over the May bank holiday weekend.

The county-wide Music Service is re-locating to The Showground in Redbourn for a two-day, pop-up event, as part of the county council’s theme, ‘Hertfordshire County Of Musical Opportunity’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pop-up, on May 27 and May 28, will showcase some of the music centre’s recent gala performance at The Royal Albert hall and celebrate the breadth and quality of music making taking place in schools and their communities across the county.

The Hertfordshire County Show, which welcomed more than 45,000 visitors last year, is to be held over the May bank holiday weekend

Performances will include massed school choirs, Hertfordshire Schools’ Symphony Orchestra, County Youth Choir, the winners of the Gala composition, song writing, and rap competitions, as well as many more wonderful musicians, dancers, and performers to showcase the talent that Hertfordshire Schools and the Music Service has.

The Hertfordshire County Show, made a flying success back to form last year with 45,000 visitors over the weekend, with the council planning to run its most memorable marquee yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Terry Douris, Executive Member for Localism, said: “I believe the county council’s Herts County Show pitch this year will not only be our most exciting and successful yet, but also showcases a really valuable service that truly embodies our values of achieving healthy and fulfilling lives for all the residents of Hertfordshire.

“We know from our recent budget consultation that giving every child the best possible start in life and by creating healthy places, inspiring and empowering residents to live healthy lifestyles which give them the opportunity to live life well are your priorities – as much as they are ours. “Residents often ask about children’s wellbeing and mental health and we know that playing and listening to music can be an excellent way to improve both. All Hertfordshire’s children and young people, regardless of background or circumstances, have the opportunity to discover or develop their unique musical voice and express themselves through the language of music.