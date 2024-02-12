Mum-and-son duo from Hemel Hempstead pen debut children's book inspired by their family adventures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum-and-son duo from Hemel Hempstead has written a children’s story inspired by their family adventures out and about in their hometown.

Karli New and her nine-year-old son Caledon joined creative forces to create ‘Picklepop and the Racing Song’ after a parent’s evening discussion over ways to improve concentration.

Karli, a full-time mum, suggested they write a story and the idea immediately sparked the imagination of her young son.

The aspiring authors are aiming to share their story with the world. Image: Karli New

She said: “He loved the idea so much he was so excited and got a pen and paper straight away asking if we can do it now.”

The characters in the story, the first in a series the duo aim to publish, are cars, inspired by Caledon’s four-year-old brother’s love for miniature motors.

Karli, who is taking a career break from her sales manager role, explained: “Tristan takes his toy cars everywhere - to the beach, the park, the woods and even to bed with him. He’s car mad. We’ll go to the park to play cars with him, we’ll talk to the cars as though they are part of our family.”

The pair have begun the second instalment of the series – based on their adventures in the local woods – while they look to find a publisher for their debut story.

Local artist Emma Leather has created illustrations for the book.

The mum-of-two added: “We’re on a mission to share our creativity. We've poured our hearts into crafting our debut children's book. It would mean so much to have it published. It’s about the pair of us but mainly Caledon - if he could have a book or even a series published at such a young age, it’d be good for his CV, and for his confidence and creativity.

“It’s been such a wonderful experience to do this with him so far.”

Making use of local talent, the mum-of-two hired artist Emma Leather, from Hertfordshire’s Oaklands College, to illustrate the book.

She added: “[Emma’s] vibrant illustrations bring our characters to life on the page. Emma's talent has added an extra layer of magic to our book.”