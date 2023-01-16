Motorists advised to avoid M25 in Hertfordshire due to collision
Traffic at a standstill with delays of up to an hour expected
By Olga Norford
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 5:07pm
Motorists have been warned of serious delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire due to a collision.
Traffic is currently at a standstill on the M25 clockwise between J19 Watford and J20 Hemel Hempstead.
There are currently delays of up to 60 minutes with seven miles’ congestion.
National Highways: East tweeted:
Lanes 1,2 and 3 are CLOSED on the M25 between J19 Watford and J20 Hemel Hempstead.
Please allow extra time if travelling in area.
