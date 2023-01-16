Motorists have been warned of serious delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire due to a collision.

Traffic is currently at a standstill on the M25 clockwise between J19 Watford and J20 Hemel Hempstead.

Advertisement

There are currently delays of up to 60 minutes with seven miles’ congestion.

There are huge delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire due to a collision near Hemel Hempstead

National Highways: East tweeted:

Lanes 1,2 and 3 are CLOSED on the M25 between J19 Watford and J20 Hemel Hempstead.

Advertisement

Please allow extra time if travelling in area.