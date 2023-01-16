News you can trust since 1858
Motorists advised to avoid M25 in Hertfordshire due to collision

Traffic at a standstill with delays of up to an hour expected

By Olga Norford
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 5:07pm

Motorists have been warned of serious delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire due to a collision.

Traffic is currently at a standstill on the M25 clockwise between J19 Watford and J20 Hemel Hempstead.

There are currently delays of up to 60 minutes with seven miles’ congestion.

There are huge delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire due to a collision near Hemel Hempstead
National Highways: East tweeted:

Lanes 1,2 and 3 are CLOSED on the M25 between J19 Watford and J20 Hemel Hempstead.

Please allow extra time if travelling in area.

