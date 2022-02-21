Motorcycle riders in Dacorum are being invited to take part in BikeSafe workshops

Bikers in Dacorum are being invited to take part in BikeSafe workers run by police to help keep them safe on the roads.

The two-day workshops encourage riders to invest in more training after they have passed their test.

They have been set up as part of BikeSafe - a national police-led motorcycle initiative, aimed at reducing the number of accidents.

The police are running BikeSafe workshops in a bid to cut the number of motorcycle accidents on Hertfordshire's roads

Sgt Russell Jones, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit, said: "Every day in the UK, there are 60 serious motorcycle-related road traffic accidents.

"On average, 16 of these involve life-changing injuries, with at least one daily fatality.

"Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable road users, which is why workshops like these are so important.

"The BikeSafe workshops aim to help riders recognise the benefits of investing in ongoing post-test training.

"I highly recommend the workshops to riders of all ages. They are a great way to refresh their skills and raise awareness of the dangers and how to avoid them, while maintaining the enjoyable element of riding on the open road."

Topics the workshops cover include attitudes to risk, the causes of collisions, cornering, road positioning, overtaking, braking, hazards and the use of gears.

The courses comprise a theory session with an experienced police motorcyclist on the first day, and then a ride, observed by an advanced motorcyclist, on the second day.

Workshops are being held for Hertfordshire on Saturday March 12 (theory) and either Saturday March 19 or Sunday March 20 (observed ride); Sunday March 13 (theory) and either Saturday March 26 or Sunday March 27 (observed ride); and Sunday April 24 (theory) and Saturday April 20 or Sunday May 1 (observed ride).