Mother Hubbard’s fish & chip shop to open in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday

A Mother Hubbard’s fish and chip shop is set to open in Hemel Hempstead this weekend - and you could get a bargain meal for 45p on the opening day.

The famous fish and chip shop chain dates back to 1972, when the business was first launched in Bradford by TV’s Coronation Street favourites Stan and Hilda Ogden.

The first 1,000 customers will be able to claim the special offer of regular fish and chips for 45p - the price it cost 40 years ago, when doors open at the new restaurant/takeaway at The Marlowes on Saturday.

Manager Mujtaba Sheikh said: “The thought process behind this opening offer is that the community has gone through a lot with Covid and more recently inflation and cost of living crisis so we think it’s an excuse for us as a business to give something back to the community.

“The restaurant which seats 24 diners, will be staffed by people from Hemel Hempstead so we’ve created around 10-12 new jobs. The internal decor of the restaurant features a range of photographs taking customers down memory lane with images depicting Hemel Hempstead down the years.”

He added: “We welcome and expect a huge turnout and are looking forward to becoming part of the Hemel community.”

Mother Hubbard’s uses the finest Icelandic haddock and British potatoes to produce the crispiest fresh fish and golden chips.

The interior of a typical Mother Hubbard's fish and chips shop restaurant

It will also also be offering other food items alongside fish and chips including burgers and sandwiches jacket potatoes and puddings.

